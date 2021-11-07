 
Sunday November 07, 2021
Newspost

High and dry

November 07, 2021

Residents of Nishtar Block, Allama Iqbal Town have been facing water shortage since October 27. There is not a drop of water, and there is no one to turn to for assistance.

The relevant authorities should look into the issue as a matter of priority and resolve the problem.

Adeel Ali

Lahore