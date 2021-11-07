Another game of power

What power does the state have to enforce its writ? Not enough, perhaps, when it comes to dealing with a militant religious group capable of arousing dark passions at the popular level. But more than enough when it confronts peaceful defenders of human rights who raise their voice for liberal and progressive causes.

Yes, it is rather tricky to clearly define where the monopoly of physical force resides in our country and who controls it to what extent and with what legitimacy. Some questions that arise would be of a philosophical nature. But Pakistan is placed in a separate category in this respect, irrespective of its constitution-based democratic credentials.

There is another complication here. When social equilibrium begins to totter, as we see happening around us, wielders of power become confused and uncertain about how they should use physical force. They are surely aware of the phenomenon that social scientists would call power deflation or loss of authority. One simple maxim is that when you see an increase in the presence of uniformed personnel – police or paramilitary forces – you can deduce that the power of the state has diminished.

These thoughts, obviously, have been prompted by the continuing saga of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) and the manner in which the rulers are dealing with a challenge to the writ of the state. My assertion is that this crisis, as particularly manifested in developments that have recently taken place, deserves the attention of social scientists and experts in enforcement of law and order because we need to understand the reality of our present existence. A poor scribe like me can only explore the surface of things.

And on the surface of things, there is the enigma of the deal that was made between the government and the TLP last Sunday, with the help of facilitators and others who have generously accepted the role of ‘guarantors’. It came almost out of the blue when tensions had reached boiling point. But there is still no clarity about what has happened and what intended and unintended consequences it would yield. There is even some ambivalence about who has made the deal with whom. For once, even Sheikh Rashid is clueless about it.

And do we know who is winning and who is losing? We were told that an agreement had been reached between teams representing the government of Pakistan and the party that was officially banned for its militancy and alleged contacts with India. The government’s negotiating team seemed to have been hurriedly put together and did not include the federal ministers who are directly involved. Similarly, facilitators who acted on behalf of the TLP appeared on the stage all of a sudden, as if they were waiting in the wings.

Consider the dramatic entry of Mufti Muneebur Rehman, an elder of the Sunni Barelvi sect, compatible with the TLP identity. He was rushed to Islamabad from Karachi, and it was left to him to announce the agreement “between the two sides” at a press conference. There was no evidence of him meeting the high functionaries of government, such as the prime minister and federal ministers.

Technically, it was Prime Minister Imran Khan’s call to resolve the TLP impasse and ensure that the writ of the state had been established. But we are not aware of the role that he played and if he was the person who dictated the ‘secret’ agreement. The nation has not had the benefit of his narrative on the crisis that was an action replay of the TLP’s previous confrontations with the government.

Imran Khan did preside over an emergent meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) in his capacity as the prime minister two days before last Sunday’s quick finale. An NSC meeting, bringing the top civilian and military leadership together, is bound to be serious business. But was the deal, amounting to a surrender, conceived during that deliberation?

Imran Khan was reported to have told the participants that “no group or entity will be allowed to cause public disruption or use violence to pressure the government”. There was that standard proclamation that the state’s restraint should not be seen as a sign of weakness.

Incidentally, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid had announced on that day that the prime minister would address the nation on Saturday or Sunday. Some media outlets confirmed the address on Saturday. It did not happen even on Sunday -- the day when major moves were made behind the curtains and an agreement was announced.

However, the prime minister did make his address to the nation. It came on Wednesday. But it was not about the threat the TLP had posed to national security. There was not even a hint about the massive law and order situation that had held the nation hostage for about two long weeks. It did not seem to matter to him that the agreement announced on Sunday had left many disturbing questions unanswered and that he was supposed to be at the helm, ultimately accountable for all decisions taken by his government.

Ah, but the buck stops with you only when you are in a position of power. The deal struck with the TLP and the haste with which its unannounced objectives are being realised would imply that there is now an imbalance in the power structure that was formed after the elections in 2018. Would you say that Imran Khan is not where he was more than a month ago?

In any case, the nation is waiting to learn about the prime minister’s assessment of the deal with the TPL, which has divided opinion within his own party. Astute observers see the deal as entirely beneficial to the religious party, now ready to play its assigned role in electoral politics. This means that the political game is becoming ‘curiouser and curiouser’.

Meanwhile, the pace of events is picking up. In his address to the nation, Imran Khan has announced the big relief package but simultaneously there is a new surge in inflation. And now we wait for the partial lunar eclipse on November 19.

The writer is a senior journalist.

