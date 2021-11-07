Justice for Jokhio

The murder of Nazim Jokhio, in the Thatta district of Sindh, shows the extent to which local people – whether activists, journalists or those with an innate sense of love and loyalty for the land and all its inhabitants – care about its preservation and also about abiding by the laws of the country. Jokhio, a young villager from the area, was allegedly killed by a PPP MPA – Jam Owais – and his guards after he attempted to stop the MPA and his guests from hunting the Houbara bustard, an activity which is banned, given that the bird is on the list of animals which are in danger of going extinct. Jokhio wished to save the bird native to this area – and for this he died. Relatives and other people from the area staged a protest blocking the Thatta-Karachi highway for hours after the incident. But of course, such protests rarely have any real impact. Jokhio was buried on the persuasion of influential people in the area. The question now is whether his death is to be given any meaning.

PPP ministers and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah have condemned the incident and condoled the death of Jokhio and an eight-person commission has been set up to investigate the matter; the concerned MPA Jam Owais is in police custody. We will need to see what is to come out of this and how the case proceeds. If we look at past precedents, it seems most likely that the guards of the MPA who carried out the actual act of killing Jokhio will be accused and jailed, at least for some time. But we can only hope that for once, in a country where the definition of justice is quite different for the rich as compared to the poor, true justice will prevail and Nazim Jokhio will be honoured for taking a stand for something that is terribly neglected in the country. In the past, we have seen most such pledges come to nothing. Notably, it is not uncommon for feudal lords as well as other powerful elites in the country to do as they please and be confident in the fact that they will not be punished for their actions. This is also a reminder that we still have people who are willing to take a stand and do more to protect endangered wildlife in our country so that future generations can benefit.