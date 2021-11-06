LG polls ANP leader withdraws application

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) leader Arbab Tahir Nadim Khan on Friday withdrew his application for the award of ticket to contest the upcoming local government election.

In a statement, the former candidate for the National Assembly constituency said that he had full confidence in the leadership of Aimal Wali Khan and Ameer Haider Khan Hoti. He said he would remain a sincere worker of the Pakhtun nationalist party.

Arbab Tahir Nadim Khan, who is also member of the ANP provincial executive council, said he had applied to the parliamentary board for awarding him ticket for Chamkani tehsil in Peshawar to run for the upcoming local government election.

However, he said he had withdrawn from the contest for certain reasons. He added he had informed the party leadership about his decision to award the party ticket to another suitable candidate. He said he and his family would support the candidate nominated by the party.

Arbab Tahir Nadim Khan hailing from Lala Killay said he had contested the National Assembly NA-27 Peshawar in 2018 general election on the party command despite the fact that was not his native constituency.

“The party leadership had directed me to submit the nomination papers at that time and represent the party in NA-27 Peshawar though I had applied for provincial assembly seat in my native constituency in the same election,” he recalled. He added he remained loyal to the party at a time when some of the influential and resourceful members from his family quit the ANP.