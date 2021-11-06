PUTA wants election for syndicate vacant posts

PESHAWAR: The University of Peshawar (UoP) is reluctant to hold elections for the vacant positions of the university’s syndicate apparently due to which the most important statutory body of the institution has been incomplete for a long time.

Peshawar University Teachers Association (PUTA) President Dr Fazle Nasir asked Governor Shah Farman to take notice of the situation as the oldest and biggest university of the province was functioning under casual policymaking.

Dr Fazle Nasir said that according to the Universities Act, it was mandatory for the university to announce election for a seat of the syndicate six weeks prior to completion of the tenure by any member of the august body.

“Several members have completed their term in the University of Peshawar but the varsity administration is creating hurdles in holding elections for the positions,” he alleged.

The PUTA president alleged that the university administration was harassing the university’s employees.

Despite the announcements by the provincial and federal governments, a 10 per cent increase in salaries and the 25 per cent allowance could not be given to the university employees, he added.

He said the promotions of the university teachers had been stopped and fees of the students hiked manifold.