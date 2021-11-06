Sugar to be available in KP at cheaper price, CM told

PESHAWAR: The KP government has made arrangements to make imported sugar available in the province at a rate of Rs90 per kg to stabilize the price of the commodity.

The information was shared at a meeting on Friday chaired by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan to reduce sugar prices in the province, said a handout.

Cabinet Members Atif Khan, Kamran Bangash, Shahram Khan Tarakai, Taimur Salim Jhagra, Ishtiaq Urmar, Riaz Khan, and administrative secretaries attended the meeting.

The participants were briefed about the administrative measures taken by the Food Department and district administrations to this effect.

It was informed that at present the price of sugar in the province had risen to Rs 135 per kg, adding the administration was taking steps to bring down the price to the normal.

It was added that trucks loaded with imported sugar to the tune of 10,000 metric tons had left for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from Karachi port which will arrive here in a couple of days, adding the imported sugar will be available in the market at a rate of Rs 90 per kg.

All the districts would be provided 1,000 to 1,500 ton sugar on a daily basis which would resultantly stabilize sugar prices in the province.

The chief minister directed the deputy commissioners to launch an effective and immediate crackdown against the elements involved in sugar hoarding.

He said such elements should be sent to the jail state away and penalized under the relevant rules.

Earlier, the meeting reviewed the rates of subsidized wheat flour.

The participants were informed that currently subsidized wheat flour was available in the market at the rate of Rs1,100 per 20kg.

It was told that the administration was regularly monitoring the situation to ensure the implementation of flour prices fixed by the government.