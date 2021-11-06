PDM stages rally against price hike

PESHAWAR: The opposition’s Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) staged a rally in front of the KP Assembly on Friday to condemn the galloping price hike.

The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN), Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUIF) and component parties of the PDM attended the protest.

Addressing the protesters, PMLN provincial president Amir Muqam said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had made life miserable for the people due to its ill-conceived policies.

He said it was the right time for the PDM to take a decisive step to save the country and nation from further disasters. “The people patience is running out. The PDM leadership should announce a long march towards Islamabad to get rid of the incompetent rulers”, he added.

Amir Muqam said sugar price had reached Rs 150 per kg and petrol was being sold at 146, putting further burden on consumers instead of the so-called relief announced by the premier a couple of days ago.

The PMLN leader said Prime Minister Imran Khan should quit the office so that the masses heave a sigh of relief. He asked the people to come out in protest against the government and save their future.

Amir Muqam said people were unable to feed their children due to continuous rise in prices of flour, sugar, ghee, electricity, gas and petrol. He alleged different mafias were robbing the people with the consent of the prime minister. “The PTI government has hurt the poor people in the last three and a half years of its rule,” he went on to add.

Have the promises about providing 10 million jobs, five million houses, a stable economy and setting up a welfare state been honoured?” he posed a question.

The protest disrupted the smooth flow of traffic on the GT Road. The vehicular traffic was in a mess. People remained stuck-up on roads and reached their destinations after long delays.