Arms recovered

PESHAWAR: The Rural division police during an action recovered a huge quantity of arms and ammunition from a godown and arrested one person, officials said on Friday.

Superintendent of Police, Rural, Sajjad Hussain told reporters that the police during a raid on a godown on the outskirts of Peshawar recovered 130 different kinds of rifles and 22 pistols and ammunition. The official said one accused had been arrested while the police were investigating to find whether the gang had links with terrorist groups or it was kept in the godown for any other purpose.