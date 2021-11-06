Arms recovered

PESHAWAR: The Rural division police during an action recovered a huge quantity of arms and ammunition from a godown and arrested one person, officials said on Friday.
Superintendent of Police, Rural, Sajjad Hussain told reporters that the police during a raid on a godown on the outskirts of Peshawar recovered 130 different kinds of rifles and 22 pistols and ammunition. The official said one accused had been arrested while the police were investigating to find whether the gang had links with terrorist groups or it was kept in the godown for any other purpose.
PESHAWAR: Awami National Party leader Arbab Tahir Nadim Khan on Friday withdrew his application for the award of...
PESHAWAR: University of Peshawar, in collaboration with North-West General Hospital, organized a one-day breast cancer...
PESHAWAR: The University of Peshawar is reluctant to hold elections for the vacant positions of the university’s...
PESHAWAR: The KP government has made arrangements to make imported sugar available in the province at a rate of Rs90...
PESHAWAR: The opposition’s Pakistan Democratic Movement staged a rally in front of the KP Assembly on Friday to...
PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party city president Zulfiqar Afghani and general secretary Zulfiqar Awan issued show...