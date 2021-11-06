Kaghan valley receives snowfall

MANSEHRA: The Kaghan valley and other mountainous parts of the Hazara division received snowfall on Friday.
The snowfall, which started in Naran and the rest of the Kaghan valley in the early hours, continued intermittently the entire day, turning the weather chilly.
The residents of Battakundi and other parts of the upper Kaghan valley have also started shifting to winter designations in the lower parts of the country.
Also, Mansehra, Balakot, Oghi and the rest of the district received the rain.It would be pertinent to mention here that Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad road, which links Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with Gilgit-Baltistan, has also been closed to vehicular traffic following the snowfall in the Kaghan valley.
