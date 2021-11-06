CM to address public rally in Baffa today, says MNA

MANSEHRA: Member National Assembly Saleh Mohammad Khan on Friday said that Chief Minister Mahmood Khan would address the public gathering in the Baffa area of the district tomorrow (Saturday) and announce the mega development projects.
“The Chief Minister Mahmood Khan is visiting Mansehra on the directives of the Prime Minister Imran Khan and will announce the development projects worth over Rs6 billion,” he told a press conference in Baffa here.
The MNA, who is a federal parliamentary secretary, said that the preparations for the chief minister’s visit had been finalised and he was expecting a huge crowd to welcome him on his arrival.
“The chief minister will perform the groundbreaking of the Rs3 billion Siran Right Bank canal project and Rs2 billion Nawazabad-Mundi Mali road,” Khan added.
The federal parliamentary leader said that a Siran right canal project, which was being launched under the food security programme, would bring a green revolution as it would irrigate agriculture and barren lands across the district,” he said.
