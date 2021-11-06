PPP threatens to protest if POL prices not reduced

SUKKUR: The Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarian (PPPP) Information Secretary, MNA Shazia Atta Marri, has said Prime Minister Imran Khan must withdraw the recent price hike of petroleum products, otherwise strong protests would be held against the government.

Shazia Marri said the PPP categorically rejected this unprecedented price hike of petroleum products and the government should immediately withdraw them. She said the people across the country should prepare for staging protests against Niazi’s government, and her party would raise voice against inflation and unemployment created by the government.