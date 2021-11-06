Kaghan Valley receives snowfall

MANSEHRA: The Kaghan valley and other mountainous parts of the Hazara division received snowfall on Friday. The snowfall, which started in Naran and the rest of the Kaghan valley in the early hours, continued intermittently the entire day, turning the weather chilly.
The residents of Battakundi and other parts of the upper Kaghan valley have also started shifting to winter destinations in the lower parts of the country. Also, Mansehra, Balakot, Oghi and the rest of the district received the rain. The Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad road, which links KP with Gilgit-Baltistan, has also been closed to vehicular traffic following the snowfall.
DUBAI: Engro Polymer and Chemicals, a subsidiary of Pakistan’s premier conglomerate Engro Corporation, hosted an...
LAHORE: The Lahore High Court ona Friday formed a committee comprising officials of the State Bank of Pakistan ,...
SUKKUR: The Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarian Information Secretary, MNA Shazia Atta Marri, has said Prime...
SUKKUR: Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, along with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali...
ISLAMABAD: Islamabad is reshuffling its ambassadors to important countries including US, EU, Canada, Russia and...
LAHORE: Special Secretary P&SH Dept Saleha Saeed said the Measles Rubella campaign will be launched across the...