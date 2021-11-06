46.6m children to be vaccinated under MR campaign in Punjab

LAHORE: Special Secretary P&SH Dept Saleha Saeed said the Measles Rubella (MR) campaign will be launched across the country from Nov 15 to 27, 2021. She said 46.6 million children of 9 months to 15 years of age will be vaccinated in Punjab and the govt is taking steps to improve child health indicators with partners support; she said this while addressing a seminar here at a local hotel on Friday.

The seminar was organised by Expanded Programme on Immunisation with the collaboration of Unicef. Experts and speakers appreciated Punjab govt, Unicef, WHO and partners for starting the history’s largest vaccination campaign ever for children in Pakistan. Director EPI Dr Mukhtar and Unicef Health Specialist Dr Tahir elaborated the purpose of the event and the details of the Measles Rubelle campaign. Unicef Health Specialist Dr Tahir Manzoor said that collaboration of stakeholders is key to success for MR campaign.