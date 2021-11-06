PDMA releases Rs314m for affected people of Waziristan, Khyber

PESHAWAR: Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has released Rs314.5 million in head of payment of monthly cash assistance and ration to the affectees of the operation in North Waziristan and Khyber districts of the erstwhile Fata, said a press release issued here on Friday.

All affectees will start receiving the assistance through their SIM cards within one or two days. It said that out of the total, an amount of Rs184.5 million would be distributed among 15,229 affectees of North Waziristan, which is 87th installment in this connection while a ration worth Rs130 million will also be distributed among the registered affected families of Khyber and North Waziristan districts.

According to the Director General (DG) PDMA Sharif Hussain, it is seventh installment that is being paid to the temporary displaced people (TDPs) of North Waziristan and Khyber districts on a regular basis. He said that this relief is paid to the affectees regularly on a monthly basis to minimise the financial hardships of these homeless and destitute families.