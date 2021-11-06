Two brothers die as tractor-trolley hits bike

LAHORE: Two brothers were killed and their father was seriously injured by a speeding tractor trolley in the Barki area on Friday. A speeding tractor-trolley number OKD /336 collided head-on with a motorcycle in the Burki area, killing 14-year old Muhammad Ahsan and 12-year old Mohsin on the spot and seriously injuring their father Riaz, 40. The driver fled the scene. On receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot and handed over the two bodies to heirs. A case has been registered against the unidentified driver.