Cellular tower torched in North Waziristan

MIRANSHAH: Unidentified men torched the recently installed tower of a cellular company at Haiderkhel village in Mir Ali tehsil in North Waziristan, police sources said on Friday.
The sources said that the tower of a cellular company was recently installed at Haiderkhel village, which was set on fire by some miscreants last night. The mobile tower and the machinery were reduced to ashes, disrupting the service of the company.
DUBAI: Engro Polymer and Chemicals, a subsidiary of Pakistan’s premier conglomerate Engro Corporation, hosted an...
LAHORE: The Lahore High Court ona Friday formed a committee comprising officials of the State Bank of Pakistan ,...
SUKKUR: The Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarian Information Secretary, MNA Shazia Atta Marri, has said Prime...
SUKKUR: Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, along with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali...
ISLAMABAD: Islamabad is reshuffling its ambassadors to important countries including US, EU, Canada, Russia and...
MANSEHRA: The Kaghan valley and other mountainous parts of the Hazara division received snowfall on Friday. The...