Shehbaz, Hamza case hearing adjourned till 12th

LAHORE: An accountability court on Friday adjourned the hearing of money-laundering and assets beyond means reference against Shehbaz family until November 12. The court adjourned without any development as counsel of Shehbaz' family Amjad Parvez didn’t join the court proceedings for suffering from dengue fever.
DUBAI: Engro Polymer and Chemicals, a subsidiary of Pakistan’s premier conglomerate Engro Corporation, hosted an...
LAHORE: The Lahore High Court ona Friday formed a committee comprising officials of the State Bank of Pakistan ,...
SUKKUR: The Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarian Information Secretary, MNA Shazia Atta Marri, has said Prime...
SUKKUR: Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, along with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali...
ISLAMABAD: Islamabad is reshuffling its ambassadors to important countries including US, EU, Canada, Russia and...
MANSEHRA: The Kaghan valley and other mountainous parts of the Hazara division received snowfall on Friday. The...