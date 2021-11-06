 
Saturday November 06, 2021
Shehbaz, Hamza case hearing adjourned till 12th

By Our Correspondent
November 06, 2021
LAHORE: An accountability court on Friday adjourned the hearing of money-laundering and assets beyond means reference against Shehbaz family until November 12. The court adjourned without any development as counsel of Shehbaz' family Amjad Parvez didn’t join the court proceedings for suffering from dengue fever.