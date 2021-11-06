Attack by TLP mob Cop demands probe why backup force disappeared

LAHORE: Sub-Inspector Khalid Nawaz Warya of Hafizabad police has demanded Punjab Inspector-General Rao Sardar Ali Khan to probe the reason why the backup force at Sadhoke had made a run when the proscribed Tehreek-e-Labbaik (TLP) mob had attacked the police officers.

An official had informed that police had faced the most violent attacks from TLP supporters at Sadhoke, where several policemen were injured and some were martyred. "An official said the police faced most violent attacks from the TLP workers at Sadhoke near Gujranwala, where the latter were reorganised after leaving Lahore on Oct 23 and attacked the policemen and the paramilitary personnel in groups, firing teargas shells, and some of them even shooting straight at the police," Dawn reported.

Meanwhile, in a letter to the IGP, SI Warya said he was on the frontline with 60 other police personnel in Sadhoke, where "extremists" had pelted stones at them using slingshots. The sub-inspector said several police officers were injured as a result of the attack, but they managed to push back the "extremists".

"However, when I turned back, majority members of the backup force had made a run for it," the letter said, adding: "I was left astounded as to why they had made a run for it."

The sub-inspector said the police force was "hurt" when they came to know that they would work under Rangers — who were summoned for 60 days to maintain law and order in Punjab. The police officer asked the IGP to form a high-level committee to probe the incident and seek answers as to why the personnel had shown "cowardice".