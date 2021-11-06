EU delegation lauds Pak role in regional peace

LAHORE: A delegation of the European Union Parliament for South Asia led by its Vice President Hiedi Hautala on Friday called on Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar.

The delegation appreciated the role of Pakistan for peace in the region including Afghanistan. They assured their cooperation in extension of GSP Plus status to Pakistan. The current situation in the region, Kashmir issue and peace in Afghanistan came under discussion during the meeting.

The governor apprised the delegation of gross violations of human rights in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) and atrocities being committed against the Muslims and other minorities living in India. He urged the European Union to play its role for peace in Afghanistan, resolution of Kashmir issue and durable peace in the region.

The governor said Pakistan, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, has always played a positive role for establishing peace not only in the region but in the whole world. He said the sacrifices rendered by the Pakistani nation against terrorism are unprecedented. He said the settlement of the Kashmir issue in accordance with the resolutions of the United Nations and dissuading India from war mongering has become imperative for peace in the region. He said the European Union Strategic Engagement Plan (SEP) provides a solid foundation for enhancing multi-dimensional cooperation. The next phase of SEP is crucial with regard to bilateral trade, achievement of targets for development and to overcome the challenges of climate change and digitalization.