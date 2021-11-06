Farrukh says Sindh govt nowhere seen in price control domain

KARACHI: State Minister for Information, Farrukh Habib, has said the Sindh government has put the people of the province, particularly that of Karachi, at the mercy of profiteering mafia at a time when subsidy is being offered in other provinces to lessen the retail prices of flour and sugar as an important public relief measure.

Speaking at a press conference here at the Governor's House on Friday, the minister said the Pakistan People’s Party had been ruling the province for the past 13 years but even then, it was not ready to assume its responsibilities related to governance in the province. He said the PPP had been doing nothing except shedding crocodile tears.

While quoting figures provided by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, he said that a 20-kilogram bag of flour in Karachi was being sold at the price of Rs1,470 while the retail cost of the same bag in Lahore is Rs1,100. He said the Punjab government had ensured timely provision of wheat at subsidised rates to flour mills in the province and flour price was reduced in Punjab.

He said the Centre had reminded the Sindh government several times that storage facilities in the province should release 1.2 million tonnes of wheat stocks but the provincial government had delayed the decision and later on the province had decided to release wheat from October 15. In comparison, the Punjab government had ordered release of the provincial wheat stocks some one-and-half months earlier.

He said the reason behind the difference between the retail cost of flour in Punjab and Sindh was that the Sindh government had not accepted the Centre’s advice in this regard. He said that sugar’s retail cost had also been increased due to a similar situation in the province.

The minister said that retail price of sugar in Punjab was Rs90 per kg while the price of same essential commodity in Karachi was Rs125 per kg. He questioned the very presence of the Sindh government in the vital governance domain of price control while saying that the province’s necessary intervention had been missing in this connection. He alleged that even the operational sugar mills in Sindh had been closed down due to the ill-advised policies of the Sindh government.