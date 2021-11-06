IBCC recommends exams assessment reforms in all BISEs

Islamabad:Inter Board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC) Forum in its meeting recommended to shift examination & assessment system from rote learning to conceptual learning.

The initiative has been taken on the directives of Federal Minister for Education & Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood. According to the IBCC on Friday, an agenda item for the improvement of examination system was placed in 170th meeting of the Forum at Islamabad which was attended by 49 members including 30 examination boards.

All the boards agreed that the examination & assessment pattern may be shifted from rote learning to conceptual learning. It was resolved that all the examination boards will prepare SLO (Students Learning Outcome) based question papers in future.

The boards agreed to gradually move towards higher cognitive level questions with the weightage Knowledge 30 per cent, understanding 50 per cent and Application 20 per cent. The Forum recommended various examination reforms and advised boards to discuss the implementation strategy at their concerned forums.

The major recommendations include introducing automation of examination for improving efficiency and transparency, conducting curriculum-based examination, capacity building of examination staff & teachers to make assessment more valid & reliable, developing central items bank & rubrics to make assessment authentic, enhancing security system at the examination centres to curb cheating and other malpractices in examination, e-marking to make work smarter & faster, establishing research section in boards for analysis & future improvements. The forum appreciated the initiatives taken by Federal Board and Kohat Board for introducing various reforms & technology in the examination system to ensure transparency & reliability. Secretary IBCC Prof Dr Ghulam Ali Mallah told media that it was the vision of Federal Minister to change the examination pattern that must be based on the concepts & understanding. He further said that these recommendations will play pivotal role to dent the old conventional system that is based on rote memorisation. The reforms will help students to be problem-solvers.