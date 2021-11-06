POL bombs keep falling to torment public

Islamabad:The hike in rates of petroleum products once again has started taking its toll on the lives of the common man who has to bear its brunt in the shape of rising prices of kitchen items and transportation.

Making a new record, the government once again increased POL prices by up to Rs8.14 per litre with immediate effect to ensure the revival of the IMF programme. The petrol is selling at Rs145.82 per litre against Rs137.79 per litre, the high-speed diesel (HSD) is selling at Rs142.62 per litre against Rs134.48 per litre, the kerosene oil is selling at Rs116.53 per litre against Rs110.26 per litre and the light diesel oil (LDO) is selling at Rs114.07 per litre from Rs108.26 per litre.

Rawalpindi-Islamabad local transporters have increased stop-to-stop fares on their own without the permission of local management. The long route transporters have also increased fares by Rs20 per cent after hike in POL prices. The goods transporters have also increased their fares by 20 per cent here on Friday.

The Naanbhais here in the federal capital, Islamabad are selling a ‘Roti’ at Rs15 and a ‘Naan’ at Rs18 while the majority of Naanbais here in Rawalpindi are selling a ‘Roti’ at Rs12 and a ‘Naan’ at Rs18 on Friday.

Muttahida Naanbais Welfare Association (MNWA) President Muhammad Sahfiq Qureshi told ‘The News’ that we have increased the prices of roti and naan due to increasing prices of ‘atta’.

The common citizens, traders, labourers, farmers, and particularly government employees have vehemently rejected the increase in POL prices. They said that it was the worst time in the country’s history when the government imposed heavy taxes in line with its agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which has badly ruined the living standard of a common man for over three years. The government is following the directions of IMF and imposing ever-increasing inflation over the public, they bemoaned.

All Pakistan Clerks Association (APCA) President Haji Irshad strongly protested against hike in POL prices saying the government is taking revenge on the public. “Government is continuously telling lie and the befooling innocent public in the country,” he denounced. Public and private sector employees are on roads demanding a raise in salaries but the government is not ashamed of its steps, he said.

The business community has warned the public to brace themselves for another inflation flood in the country after the fresh hike in POL prices. The PTI government has flopped and following the directions of IMF killing the poor people through its wrong policies, the business community strongly denounced.

People are already buying 1-kilogram sugar at Rs145 to Rs150, milk at Rs130, mutton at Rs1500, beef at Rs700, rice at Rs200, tomato at Rs120, onion at Rs50, potato at Rs80, a 20-kilogram ‘atta’ bag at Rs1100 to Rs1450, 1-kilogram ghee at Rs360, garlic at Rs250, ginger at Rs400, 1-kilogram tea pack at Rs910, red chili at Rs400, chicken at Rs400 and prices of all vegetable and pulses touching to the sky.

The prices of all these items would further increase in the coming days, the business community warned. Several fight incidents between motorists and pump staff were witnessed at different petrol pumps on Friday morning. The government used tricks and increased prices of POL products late at night. The fight incidents have been observed early morning when pump staff demanded Rs145.82 per litre against Rs137.79 per litre.