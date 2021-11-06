Calligraphy art attracts visitors

Islamabad:A collection of Islamic calligraphy art pieces was put on display here at Punjab Pavilion of week-long Lok Mela by renowned artist Muhammad Azeem Iqbal. The display primarily focussed on the messages of peace and harmony through Quranic verses and letters. Azeem Iqbal uses various mediums like leather, stone, wood, bamboo, gold, bronze, copper, and hand-crafted paper blended with Aab-e-Zamzam to create beautiful pieces.