UVAS training course ends

LAHORE:A week-long training course on “Diagnostic Ultrasonography in Animals” concluded at the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) here Friday. UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad presided over the concluding ceremony and distributed certificates among participants and resource persons while Director Veterinary Academy Dr Muhammad Ikram and 15 in-service veterinary officers from Multan, Sargodha and Rawalpindi divisions participated. Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Nasim Ahmed sought suggestion from participants that how to make such training more productive for upcoming batches.