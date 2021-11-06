IG opens Social Media Monitoring Unit at CPO

LAHORE:Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali has said that special attention should be paid to timely address the public issues received to police through the accounts of Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and other sources.
He stated this while giving instructions to the officers during inauguration of the Social Media Monitoring Unit at the Central Police Office. The IG directed the staff of the Social Media Monitoring Unit to intensify efforts to monitor and address the issues of public. He directed the officers concerned to provide modern facilities to the PROs in ranges, districts and units and also hold training workshops for their capacity building. He also stressed on improving public service delivery in the light of the feedback of the people.
