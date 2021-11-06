PU students’ artworks on display

LAHORE:Punjab University (PU) Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmed inaugurated an art exhibition consisting of the projects of Master of Fine Arts’ students at College of Art and Design (CAD) here Friday.
The college Principal Prof Dr Sumera Jawad, heads of various departments, faculty members and a large number of students attended the event. The VC visited various stalls and appreciated the artwork of the students and their supervisors. Talking to the media, the VC said that the creative students of College of Art and Design had amazingly reflected various aspects of society in their artwork. He said that the way the students had reflected their culture in their masterpieces was stunning.
