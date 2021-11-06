GB I-Day celebrations at GCU

LAHORE:Celebrations were held in connection with the 74th Independence Day of Gilgit-Baltistan at Government College University (GCU) Lahore.

A cultural event was held at the university’s Amphitheater, under a student body, SOCH (Society of Culture and Heritage), which was marked by music concert and unique cultural dance performances by the students of GB.

GCU Vice-Chancellor Prof Asghar Zaidi and noted scholar Dr Moeen Nizami also graced the event. The venue was jam packed with the students and teachers who joined the students of GB in their independence day celebrations. In his inaugural speech, Naveed Saleem, an Old Ravian from Hunza, said the people of GB celebrated their independence day on Nov 1 as the Gilgit Scouts had liberated their homeland from the Dogra Raj on this day in 1947. He also told the gathering about their major cultural events, including the Shandoor Polo Festival, Babusar Polo Festival and Jashn-e-Baharan. The GCU VC said the bravery, honesty, hospitality and beauty of the people of GB had no match in the world.