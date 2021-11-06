721 illegal sawmills removed by forest dept

LAHORE:Around 721 illegal sawmills have been removed by the forest department as a result of action taken by Ombudsman Punjab Maj (retd) Azam Suleman Khan over a news item about the illegal logging of trees of government forests in Soan Valley of Khushab District in collusion with the forest department officials.

Similarly, illegal logging in an 8-kilometre radius of the said forests has also been halted by the forest department. The forest department further intimated that action was underway to remove 157 sawmills and the officials concerned have been directed to continue crackdown against trees' illegal logging on regular basis to stop deforestation. Meanwhile, the forest department was in constant contact with commissioners and RPOs to overcome the menace of illegal cutting of trees.