Nine uplift schemes approved

LAHORE:The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved nine development schemes of various sectors at an estimated cost of Rs6.750 billion.

These schemes were approved in the meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2021-22 presided over by Chairman Planning & Development Board Abdullah Khan Sumbal.

These schemes included Establishment of Natural History Museum, Lahore (PC-II) at the cost of Rs17 million, Taleem Sab Kay Liay Project (Phase-II) (Revised) at the cost of Rs825.774 million, widening and carpeting of metal road from Kotla Musa Khan to Kachi Mor and Flyover at Ahmedpur East, District Bahawalpur at the cost of Rs950 million, up-gradation of DHQ Hospital Bhakkar at the cost of Rs799.996m, up-gradation of Govt General Hospital (from 50 bed to 250 bed) Samanabad, Faisalabad at the cost of Rs897.186 million, enhancing technical capability of P&D Board, strengthening coherence, coordination and monitoring for sustainable development after COVID-19 and capacity development for improved service delivery at the cost of Rs650 million.

Besides, establishment of a new small industrial estate in Gujrat at the cost of Rs1.325 billion, Protection of Irrigation Infrastructure and Abadis between RD: 206-224 of Minchin Flood Bund near Ahmad Kuddan at the cost of Rs1.244 billion and review of feasibility studies and design for drainage schemes in selected area of irrigation zone, Bahawalpur (PC-II) at the cost of Rs40.862 million were also approved.