Two brothers die as tractor-trolley hits bike

LAHORE:Two brothers were killed and their father was seriously injured by a speeding tractor trolley in the Barki area on Friday.

A speeding tractor-trolley number OKD /336 collided head-on with a motorcycle in the Burki area, killing 14-year old Muhammad Ahsan and 12-year old Mohsin on the spot and seriously injuring their father Riaz, 40. The driver fled the scene. On receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot and handed over the two bodies to heirs. A case has been registered against the unidentified driver.

gunned down: A 40-year old man was killed by his rival over an old enmity in the Baghbanpura area on Friday. The accused identified as Hira Gujjar opened fire on Malik Babar near Noor Masjid in Baghbanpura, as a result of which, Malik Babar died on the spot. The accused fled the scene. The victim Malik Babar was a resident of Karol Bazaar, Lakhodair Road, Baghbanpura. Police shifted the body to the morgue.

found dead: A 65-year old man was found dead in the limits of Gulberg police on Friday. Some passersby spotted the body of a man lying in a park in the Gulberg area and informed the police. The victim, yet to be identified, seemed to be a beggar who could have died of natural causes. Police shifted the body to the morgue.

accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 1,091 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

In these accidents, eight people died, whereas 1,170 were injured. Out of this, 673 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 497 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams.