Pak-German 70-year ties celebrations begin

LAHORE:The 2-day celebrations on the eve of 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Germany and Pakistan began at Al-Hamra Arts Centre under the auspices of German Cultural Centre Annemarie-Schimmel-Haus on Friday.
On the first day, the focus was on German companies and business in Pakistan. Over 30 companies and other German organisations were present with their stalls to interact with the visitors. A Science Film Festival and exhibition was also part of the event. At the opening of the event, the Ambassador of Germany to Pakistan Bernhard Schlagheck said “With the German Days in Lahore, we want to offer a platform for people in Punjab to meet with us, the German community in Pakistan, and vice versa. I strongly believe that it is the people-to-people relations that offer the strongest links in a friendship between two countries and this is certainly the case with Germany and Pakistan in their 70th year of strong and successful diplomatic ties.” Children’s films will be shown from 11am till 6pm with English subtitles on Saturday (today) being dubbed as a family day. A German-Pakistani fusion music concert by Ustad Ashraf Sharif Khan and his team is also scheduled.
