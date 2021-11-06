46.6m children to be vaccinated under MR campaign: secy

LAHORE:Special Secretary P&SH Dept Saleha Saeed said the Measles Rubella (MR) campaign will be launched across the country from Nov 15 to 27, 2021. She said 46.6 million children of 9 months to 15 years of age will be vaccinated in Punjab and the govt is taking steps to improve child health indicators with partners support; she said this while addressing a seminar here at a local hotel on Friday.

The seminar was organised by Expanded Programme on Immunisation with the collaboration of Unicef. Experts and speakers appreciated Punjab govt, Unicef, WHO and partners for starting the history’s largest vaccination campaign ever for children in Pakistan. Special Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dept Ms Saleha Saeed, President Pakistan Education Council Mian Imran Masood, Additional Secretary P&SH Dept Ms Sundas Irshad, Director EPI Dr Mukhtar Ahmed Awan, Unicef Health Specialist Dr Tahir Manzoor, Consultants Unicef Dr Saeed Akhtar and Dr Mushtaq Ahmed Shad, Technical Officer WHO Dr Nauman Khan, Special Secretary School Education Dept Dr Suhail Shahzad, Technical focal person BMGF Dr Naeem Majeed, Deputy Secretary Fahad from Formal Education, President All-Pakistan Private Schools Management Association Kashif Adeeb Javedani and representative from special education attended the seminar.

Director EPI Dr Mukhtar and Unicef Health Specialist Dr Tahir elaborated the purpose of the event and the details of the Measles Rubelle campaign. Unicef Health Specialist Dr Tahir Manzoor said that collaboration of stakeholders is key to success for MR campaign. Additional Secretary School Education Dept Dr Suhail Shahzad said educating people on health was a Sadqa-e-Jaaria. Mian Imran Masood said that support of stakeholders in education shall help achieve coverage targets in Punjab. He said the efforts of the govt for control of dengue and corona were praiseworthy. Director EPI Dr Mukhtar, Dr Tahir and others gave away shields to guests afterwards.