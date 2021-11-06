PTI believes in uniform uplift, says Buzdar

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Friday that the Punjab government would contribute more than Rs2 billion for mother and child hospital in Attock while the federal government had already contributed hefty grant for the project.

The chief minister said that mother and child hospital would consist of 200 beds and the hospital would be constructed on 75 kanal land at a cost of Rs5.320 billion.

He extended gratitude to Prime Minister Imran Khan in this regard and said that mother and child hospital would also have a nursing college, a hostel, residences, doctors apartments and “Panagah” for patients care adding that the hospital would provide gynae health services to 200,000 to 300,000 patients annually.

Upgradation of health facilities in Attock would also benefit the people of adjoining districts of KP, including Swabi, Noshera and Haripur, he added. He further said that 100 additional beds were being increased in DHQ hospital, Attock while trauma centre in Hazro and residential block in THQ Hazro had also been constructed. The chief minister said a trauma centre would be set up at Gondal, a place between Attock and Hazro.

Moreover, four basic health units of Attock would also be upgraded. Usman Buzdar said the PTI government believed in uniform development of all the districts in Punjab.

He said that in Annual Development Programme 2021-22, a historic district development package amounting to Rs360 billion had been given. Under this package, more than Rs20 billion had been allocated for district Attock and work on 93 schemes was ongoing while in Attock 42 new projects of more than Rs5 billion were in the pipeline. The PTI government had given a development budget of Rs56 billion to District Attock since 2018 to till date whereas previous governments from 2013 to 2018 had given Rs20 billion to Attock as development budget, he added. The chief minister said the Punjab government had launched the project of Sehat Insaf Card in two divisions and soon Sehat Insaf Card would be launched in other seven divisions. Under the revolutionary project of Sehat Insaf Card, Rs330 billion would be spent in three years and this project was a unique one under which every card holder and his family would be able to avail the latest medical care facilities from private hospitals free-of-cost. The CM said that eight mother and child hospitals were being established in different districts of Punjab and Attock was also one of them.