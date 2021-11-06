Gulfam loses in ISSF President’s Cup qualification round

KARACHI: Pakistan’s top shooter Gulfam Joseph failed to qualify for the semifinals at the ISSF President’s Cup for Rifle/Pistol in Wroclaw, Poland, on Friday.
In the qualification round of 10 meter Air Pistol event’s individual category, Gulfam scored 577 points (95, 97, 95, 96, 97, 97) to secure 9th position.
Gulfam, ranked 11th, was the only shooter from Pakistan in this event.
The world’s top 12 athletes in Shotgun, Rifle and Pistol Olympic events according to the 2021 World Ranking after the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games were invited to participate in the President’s Cup.
