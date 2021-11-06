Abdullah, Salman put Shaheens on top

LAHORE: Naseem Shah and Khurram Shahzad shared seven wickets between them to leave Sri Lanka A reeling at 64 for nine at stumps on day two of the four-day match against Pakistan Shaheens in Pallekele on Friday.

Naseem returned with figures of 7-1-25-4 and Khurram finished the day at 7-3-10-3 as only Suminda Lakshan (29) and Nipun Dananjaya (17) managed to reach the double figures.

Earlier, Abdullah Shafique stroked his second first-class century and Salman Ali Agha struck his ninth century in his 63rd match as Shaheens were bowled out for 394 in 106 overs after starting the day at 180 for four.

Abdullah, who was 89 overnight, was dismissed after scoring 117 that came off 208 balls and included 18 fours and a six. Salman began the day at 14 and was the eighth batter out after scoring 103 from 172 balls with 13 fours.

Abdullah and Salman had joined hands at the score of 137 for four and added 98 runs for the fifth wicket. For Sri Lanka A, fast bowler Chamika Gunasekara finished with impressive figures of 21-1-83-6.