Southern Punjab eye win against KP

LAHORE: Southern Punjab were eyeing their first victory in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy after they forced Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to follow-on during the third day’s play at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad on Friday.

Replying to Southern Punjab’s 453 all out and resuming the day at 207 for seven, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were bowled out for 297 in 88.3 overs with Nabi Gul returning undefeated on 148 (18x4, 3x6, 255b) after starting at 108. Ali Usman got five for 88. Zia-ul-Haq got three for 77 and Mohammad Ilyas two for 54.

Following on, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ended the day at 115 for three with Nabi Gul already back in the hut. However, Sahibzada Farhan was at the crease at 65. With Sahibzada was Adil Amin on 35. The two batters put up 97 runs for the fourth wicket after Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had slipped to 18 for three.

At the Gaddafi Stadium, Abid Ali struck his 23rd first-class century as Central Punjab’s match against Balochistan headed for a draw. Abid resumed the day at 12 not out in Central Punjab’s 37 for one and was still at the crease on 139 not out with his side reaching 281 for two in reply to Balochistan’s 472 for eight declared. Abid has faced 243 balls and struck 17 fours and six.

Together with Azhar Ali (73, 177b, 7x4), Abid added 169 runs for the second wicket, while his unbroken third wicket partnership with Mohammad Saad (45 not out, 6x4, 73b) has already produced 83 runs as they are still 191 runs behind Balochistan.

At Multan Cricket Stadium, Sindh reached 403 for seven against Northern’s 374. Saad Khan, who started the day at 88 in his side’s 133 for three, was out after scoring 123 from 192 balls with 13 fours.