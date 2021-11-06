Anatomy of an anatomy

This refers to the article ‘Anatomy of inflation’ (November 4) by Dr Ishrat Hussain. The writer has overlooked the fact that education and health are now out of reach of even the middle class. It is true that the last two years have been very hard due to pandemic, but the reason behind Pakistan’s sinking economy is bad economic policies, coupled with the State Bank’s decision to lower the interest rate from 12.5 percent to 7 percent. Over $260 billion were spent on importing cars in the first quarter of the current fiscal year.

The prosperity of any country is not measured by the number of high-rise buildings it has, but by the condition of the poor. Pakistan is an agriculture-based country with ample potential to produce wheat, cotton and sugar, but it is spending huge sums of money on importing these. Borrowing money will not help. Pakistan’s economy is on the verge of collapse and real-time economic indicators call for immediate measures.

Mukhtar Ahmed

Karachi