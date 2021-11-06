Eating grass

Five decades ago, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto famously said: “We will eat grass, even go hungry, but we will have our own [nuclear weapons]”.

Is it not an opportune time to reword this stance to “We will eat grass, even go hungry, but we will develop socioeconomic capability”? Socioeconomic progress is the key to our survival as a nation; we can learn much from the developmental models pursued by Japan, Germany, S. Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, and Bangladesh in recent times.

Abbas R Siddiqi

Lahore