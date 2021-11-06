Surprising scarcity

Despite being in power for more than three years, the PTI-led government has failed to control the price of sugar, which is now being sold at the all-time high of Rs150 per kilogram – more than petrol which is currently sold at Rs138.
It is extremely shocking that despite having a huge network of more than 80 sugar mills in the country, the incumbent government is bent upon importing sugar at much higher rate. Sugarcane crushing season has started in the country and the government must ensure that locally produced sugar is available across the country at reasonable rates.
Engr Asim Nawab
Islamabad
