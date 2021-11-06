In search of unity

Nationalism can comprise various factors like tradition, language, religion, common economic interest, conflict and war. When Pakistan emerged on the world map as an independent state, it was considered a unique country because of its diverse cultural, religious and geographical characteristics. Amongst the various areas of controversy in Pakistan regarding nationalism, one of the biggest is language. This controversy has been on-going since the country’s independence. In July 2014, the ANP suggested amendments in Article 251 of the Constitution that the phrase ‘national language’ should be substituted by ‘national languages’.

Pakistani nationalism cannot be created or established merely by lavishly celebrating Independence Day or through symbolic measures when so many underlying problems are festering in the country. Rather, it requires commitment, will and determination from the top to the bottom. To foster national feeling in people it is mandatory that we break the stalemate that the issue of languages – and other similar issues – have created in a manner that is acceptable to all.

Hasan Yaseen Mirza

Islamabad