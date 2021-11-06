Digital dilemma

The world has become a global village, and digitalisation is the need of the hour as Pakistan has a large population of young people, who are capable of adapting to and benefitting from it. However, digitalising the country is an uphill task for indebted economy like Pakistan. For this dream to come true, the country needs persistent political will and a government willing to bring about the necessary reforms. Doing so will not only benefit the country in terms of education and economy, but will also help curbing corrupt political practices as they will be easier to pinpoint and call out.
Syeda Hadia Bakhtawar
Nankana Sahib
