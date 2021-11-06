Petrol promise

The prime minister has been true to his word. As he had informed the people in his address to the nation on Wednesday, the prices of petrol are to rise and rise extremely steeply. This would mean additional financial pressure on all people, given that a rise in fuel prices prompts an increase in the prices of almost all commodities. While the government has said it had cut down on the Ogra demand for increase, there is still a huge hike in the prices of petrol. This stands at about Rs8, with petrol going up to Rs145.82 per litre and high-speed diesel, the most used fuel in the country, to Rs142.62 after the increase. Kerosene and other forms of fuel have also seen a rise, with many people to be affected by this. The relief package the prime minister offered to people now seems more or less meaningless.

All the opposition parties have strongly criticised the hike in fuel prices and asked the government to immediately reverse the decision given what it would do to people already struggling to survive. Indeed, with food consumption now even harder than before, the package announced by the prime minister to assist only a few and only for a limited period of time, it is hard to see how ordinary households are to manage. The PPP has threatened street protests over the matter, although it is not certain how these will be organised. Perhaps most significantly for the government, some of its own allies have demanded that petrol prices be brought down and poor people facilitated in one way or the other. As inflation hits harder and harder, it is making it even more difficult to survive for those the PTI had promised to aid.

The government has blamed the price hike on the international oil price inflation. While this inflation is indeed taking place and has affected other countries, the rapid increases seen in Pakistan show a pattern not noted in many other nations. Also, it is the duty of the government to protect the impoverished people of a country where many have too little on which to survive. It should also be noted that while inflation continues to rise, salaries have stayed the same. The PTI needs to think about its policies and see what it can do as the latest petrol price bombshell hits the nation hard and further destroys the lives people lead everywhere in the country.