Mystery behind three girls’ alleged abduction-cum-rape yet to be solved

The mystery behind the alleged abduction-cum-rape of three teenage girls in Karachi’s Azizabad area is yet to be solved.

It was earlier reported that two sisters and one of their cousins, aged between 15 and 18 years, were allegedly kidnapped late on Tuesday night. They were found in an unconscious condition outside their residence in Azizabad in the morning. The victims were taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medical treatment and examination.

It was reported that two of the girls were sexually assaulted, while the youngest one was not raped. Unknown suspects apparently carried out a sexual assault after giving the girls some toxic substance. Police said the eldest one had recently got divorced two months after marriage.

The family of the victims were not cooperating with the police properly; however, a female police investigation officer has been appointed to probe the incident, said police investigators.

The investigators said they were obtaining the cell phone call data of the victims. Azizabad SHO Farrukh Hashmi told The News that the initial investigation revealed that it was not a case of abduction-cum-gang rape; however, the two girls visited their friends where the sexual activity occurred with the mutual consensus and the condition of one of them became abnormal as she had consumed alcohol. He said the family wanted to take back the FIR.