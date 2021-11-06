JI city chief for restoration of town system to run Karachi’s affairs

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman on Friday proposed a mega city government setup to run the affairs of the metropolis.

Addressing a press conference at the Idara Noor-e-Haq to discuss the issue of amendments in the local bodies law, the JI leader proposed that each union committee in Karachi should have 10,000 to 15,000 votes, on the same pattern elsewhere in the province.

He also suggested devolution of all local development institutions to the proposed mega city government. Rehman said the mayor of Karachi should be elected directly by the city’s voters. He also proposed the restoration of the Town system.

He told the media that JI MPA Syed Abdul Rasheed would soon table detailed recommendations of the party regarding reforms in the local bodies as a resolution in the Sindh Assembly. The JI city chief also sought justice for Nazim Jokhio, who was allegedly killed at the residence of a PPP legislator in Malir after he posted videos of houbara bustard hunting in Thatta on social media. Rehman demanded capital punishment for all involved in the murder.

He also expressed anger at skyrocketing inflation and remarked that Prime Minister Imran Khan had been issuing illogical statements to justify flawed economic decisions of his government. The federal government had been dropping flour, sugar and petrol bombs on the masses since its inception, Rehman said.

The JI leader said the prime minister had not only caused inflation but to add insult to injury, he was giving examples of countries where the purchasing power of people was much more compared to that of the people of Pakistan.

He said the PM cited the rate of petroleum products in India but overlooked the difference between per capita income as well as the cost of public sector education in both the countries. Rehman said the PM was trying to give lame excuses, citing factors such as the rate of dollar. He maintained that the PM first increased the dollar rate and then blamed it for the rise in inflation. The JI Karachi emir remarked that the PM was unable and incapable of realising the issues being faced by the public.