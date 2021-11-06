School’s registration suspended after hidden cameras found in washrooms

The Directorate of Inspection & Registration of Private Institutions Sindh (Dirpis) on Thursday suspended the registration of The Haracks School after an inquiry committee formed by the directorate found hidden cameras installed in its washrooms.

The school is located in Scheme 33 near Safora Goth. On Wednesday, one of the school teachers, Rehana Feroz, registered a complaint with Dirpis against cameras in the school’s washrooms and asked the relevant officials to take action against the school administration.

Reacting to the complaint, Dirpis constituted an inquiry committee comprising officers of the directorate and a teacher of the school. The committee visited the school on Wednesday to investigate the complainant’s allegation.

Upon the visit, the committee found that the complaint was valid. In its report, the committee mentioned that hidden CCTV cameras were installed in the areas of washbasins adjacent to toilets of girls and boys.

After the committee submitted its report, Dirpis issued a show-cause notice to the school administration asking them to appear on Thursday before the inquiry committee and explain their position.

The school owners were informed that if they failed to appear before the committee, an ex parte decision would be taken against the school. The school administration did not appear before the committee, after which Dirpis Director Dr Mansoob Hussain Siddiqui on Friday issued a notification to announce suspension of the school’s registration.

The Haracks School was registered with Dirpis on May 22, 2019. Talking to The News, All Private Schools Management Association Sindh Central Chairman Syed Tariq Shah said the installation of hidden cameras in washroom was a criminal act by the school administration.

He condemned the school management and said it was the key responsibility of all educators to provide a safe environment to their students and teachers. “No one should be allowed to install cameras in washrooms,” he asserted.

He added that none of the private associations would support the school management involved in such criminal activities. “We will investigate the case and after that, issue a detailed statement,” he said.

Later, on Friday evening, a mob gathered outside the school which shouted slogans against the owners. A video circulated on social media showed some of the protesters climbing the main gate of the building to enter the campus.

The cybercrime wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) also took notice of the case. In a statement, FIA Cybercrime Additional Director Imran Riaz said that hidden cameras and recordings fell within the jurisdiction of the FIA cybercrime wing. He remarked that this was a sensitive matter and an FIA team would visit the school for investigations.