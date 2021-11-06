Key suspect in country’s biggest robbery arrested

Within a span of two months, Karachi police have finally traced and arrested the key suspect in the cash van robbery, the biggest heist of the country. However, the police have not yet succeeded in recovering the 205 million rupees that cash van driver Hussain Shah had driven away with in August this yera.

“Finally, we have traced and arrested him,” confirmed District City SSP Sarfaraz Nawaz while talking to The News. “But we have not found the looted cash in his possession, as he [the key suspect] is making the lame excuse that his partners made a fraud with him and escaped with the looted booty.”

The police officer said the suspect was arrested during a raid in Karachi’s old city area. “Of course, he is trying to save the money now and we will soon recover that. Apparently, this single man conducted a robbery, but actually five others accompanied him at the time of the robbery.”

SSP Nawaz said three of the prime suspects, including Shah, been arrested, and the other three were yet to be caught. However, he added, apart from these prime suspects, the police had also taken into custody over half a dozen facilitators in previous raids in Karachi.

In August, the cash van driver had fled with Rs205 million. A case was registered against him and his accomplices at the Mithadar police station under Section 408/34 on the complaint of Shaikh Shoaib, regional manager operations of the Security Organising System (SOS) Pakistan.

The complainant said he had been an employee of SOS for the past 11 years, adding that on August 6, Rs200 million was given by Al Falah Bank’s II Chundrigar Road branch, and that the amount had arrived at the SOS branch office on Tariq Road. The FIR reads that cash van driver Shah, CC Muhammad Saleem and ACC Nadeem had left the branch with Rs200 million of Al Falah Bank to deposit it to the State Bank of Pakistan on August 9.

One more cash van was dispatched to Al Falah Bank’s head office on II Chundrigar Road at around 9am that day. They deposited 13 sealed cash bags, and during this time Saleem also took four cash boxes inside the bank, but the bank returned the bags, so he put them back into the vehicle.

Saleem again went inside the bank to take the cash, the bank gave him Rs5 million to be deposited in the bank’s West Wharf branch. After putting Rs5 million into the vehicle, he again went inside the bank to take a receipt, and when he returned from the bank, he found that both the cash vans had disappeared. Besides all the cash, the driver and his accomplices also made off with two pistols, a repeater, a camera and a DVR system installed in the vehicle.

When Saleem phoned Shah, the driver said he would be there shortly, but he did not return. Later, Saleem informed the bank about the disappearance of the driver and the cash van. The driver’s mobile phone was switched off when the bank staff tried calling him. The vehicle was later found parked in Miskeen Gali in the old city area with the help of the vehicle tracker. The driver, cash, weapons, camera and DVR — all were missing from the van.