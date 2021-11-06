2,017 firms registered in October

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) registered 2,017 new companies in October 2021, raising the total number of registered companies to 154,093, it said in a statement.

Total capitalisation (paid-up-capital) of the new companies stood at Rs2.7 billion. Around 99 percent companies were registered online, while 140 foreign users were also registered from overseas. The October incorporation consisted of 63 percent private limited companies, 33 percent single member companies, and three percent public unlisted companies, not for profit associations, and limited liability partnership (LLP).

The construction and real estate sector took the lead with the incorporation of 369, trading with 302, and information technology with 270 companies. These segments were followed closely by services sector with 173 companies, ecommerce with 98, food and beverages with 76, and education with 67 companies.

Sector-wise details show textile sector registered 52 companies, chemical, pharmaceutical, and market & development 47 each, corporate agricultural farming 46, engineering 41, transport 38, tourism 35, healthcare 33, auto and allied 32, mining and quarrying 31, logging 21, communication, and power generation 19 each, cables and electric goods 17, broadcasting and telecasting, and cosmetics and toiletries 16 each, fuel and energy 15, paper and board 11, and 79 companies were registered in other sectors.

Foreign investment was reported in 58 new companies. These companies have foreign investors from Afghanistan, Belgium, China, Denmark, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Japan, Jordan, Kenya, Lebanon, Malta, the Netherlands, Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Singapore, South Africa, Switzerland, Turkey, the UAE, the UK and the US.