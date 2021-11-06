BAFL, Adal Fintech join heads

KARACHI: Bank Alfalah and Adal Fintech, a Techlogix subsidiary focused on ‘digital financing,’ have collaborated to offer digital supply chain financing all over Pakistan.

The alliance aims to extend digital lending facility to the retailers in coordination with their suppliers on real-time basis. This digital access to finance small and medium enterprises in the retail space offers instant financing solution with the use of robust and sophisticated machine learning techniques and software solutions to make it accessible to even the most remote locations.

President and CEO Atif Bajwa said, “This collaboration is indeed in line with the bank’s vision to offer seamless banking services to its customers the digital way. It further demonstrates our continued commitment to collaborate with fintechs and invest into innovative ventures in the digital sphere that are promising and also to provide ease of use for our customers.”