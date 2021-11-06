Rupee ends flat

KARACHI: The rupee ended unchanged on Friday because of matching demand and supply of the US currency, and dealers said they expected the local unit to stay steady in coming days.

In the interbank market, the rupee closed at 170.01 to the dollar, unchanged from the previous close. The rupee, however, lost 50 paisas and closed at 172 against the dollar in the open market. It finished at 171.50 on Thursday.

Dealers said the domestic currency was stable as the supplies were adequate to meet the importer demand. “The sentiment has changed for the rupee and it is unlikely to see gains in days ahead,” a foreign exchange trader said.

“Most players [investors and importers] are unlikely to take big positions as they await an announcement on the revival of the International Monetary Fund loan facility,” he added. There are also concerns about Pakistan’s trade deficit, which widened 117 percent year-on-year to $3.886 billion in October. Exports rose 24.71 percent to $2.448 billion in October, while imports increased 62.83 percent to $6.334 billion.