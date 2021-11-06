Cost of decision delays

LAHORE: This government keeps the businessmen on their toes by granting them numerous facilities with the promise to incorporate these concessions in long-term policies, but stops short of announcing that policy.

Textile sector for instance is waiting for a five-year policy for the last two years. The policy was formulated after lengthy discussions with the relevant stakeholders, but the formal announcement has not been made.

Interesting thing in this regard is that most of the concessions expected in the next policy have been implemented. The sector has been getting power and gas at subsidised rates for almost three years.

Mark-up subsidy of import of machines is also in vogue, the exporters are now allowed to import inputs in bonded warehouses without paying any duty. They must consume these inputs within three years.

This has relieved them from the cumbersome duty Tax Remission for Exports (DTRE) in which they were restricted to use the inputs within six months or a year that was the period for which DTRE permission was granted.

Procedure for compliance is also cumbersome. The reformed DTRE has not yet been announced, but import in bonded warehouses has solved the problems of large exporters. The SMEs in this sector are however handicapped as even bonded warehouse procedures for them are cumbersome. They expect to get some relief when the textile policy is announced.

Auto sector is also waiting for a formal announcement of the auto policy. The manufacturers have got most of what they wanted. Rules and regulations have been amended, but the uncertainty about the future remains as the long awaited 5-year policy has not been announced.

We have seen that both the textile and auto sectors are booming on current government policies. The expected investment however is not coming. The existing players in basic textiles are replacing their outdated spindles, while the investment in apparel sector is much below expectation. They are waiting for a long -term policy that ensures the availability of their inputs at globally competitive rates.

They expect the yarn imports to be duty free in a new policy that would annoy the spinners. Another reason for spinners for upgrading technology is that the government has refused to guarantee the power and gas concessional tariffs for five years.

Commerce Advisor Razzak Dawood recently made it clear that the power and tariff rates would be subject to reviews in future. In the auto sector, not all the existing players are going for expansion.

The new entrants are making an effort to survive the next phase when the concessional tariff on imports of components would be withdrawn. The most talked about sector is the overall SME sector. This government has been granting concessions to the SMEs here and there. But the SME policy has not been announced yet.

It is expected that the prime minister would himself unveil the new SME policy. Access to finance is the major issue for the SMEs and the central bank has come out with a guaranteed scheme on loans sanctioned by the banks for SMEs.

The definition of SME is still an issue. Some say an enterprise operating with less than 50 workers is an SME, while others want SMEs to be recognised based on annual turnover.

Some measures announced to facilitate SMEs include providing them plots in the special economic zones and this is expected to be part of the new SME policy. However, there is one issue as all entrepreneurs wishing to get a plot in SEZs have to get the approval of the Board of Investment (BOI).

Its procedure is extremely cumbersome and lengthy, and most aspiring SMEs would not be able to comply. The BOI should give some basic guidelines to the SEZ developers, who should ensure that the basic wishes of BOI are complied with. The SME policy once announced would determine the way the SMEs go.

Then there are flaws in the manufacturing policy of the state. The major reasons for the reduced level of contribution by manufacturing has been the inability of the country to build and maintain competitiveness needed to meet the global challenges as well as to develop a larger domestic market through low-cost production.

Besides carrying the major burden of creating employment opportunities, the effect of improvement in the manufacturing sector goes far beyond the goods provided by it. Manufacturing sells goods to other sectors and in turn buys materials and services from them for its growth and development.

Manufacturing spurs demand for everything from raw materials to intermediate components. It impinges on software to financial, health, accounting, transportation, and other services while doing business.

Moreover, our external economic relations will have to promote trade with other countries both in goods and services. The foreign policy should focus on attracting foreign investment capable of providing capital as well as technology for upgrading infrastructure and manufacturing capacities.